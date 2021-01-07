New Lex, Morgan, Tri-Valley, West M girls win big; John Glenn survives in OT

PHILO, Ohio – The New Lexington Lady Panthers and Philo Lady Electrics are two of the youngest teams in the Muskingum Valley League this season. Philo has just one senior in their varsity line up, and New Lexington doesn’t have a single senior on the team.

Philo came into Wednesday night with a 6-3 record, New Lexington at 5-2. So which young team would come out on top in a battle of the league’s young stars?

The Panthers got out to a quick start thanks to three three-pointers from Lydia Stephens, and took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter.

New Lex continued to build on that lead with solid shooting from deep, led by Lydia Stephens whose 15 total points all came from behind the arc.

New Lexington’s Kim Kellogg continued her streak of solid performances, contributing 16 points in the winning effort.

Kierston Harper and Caitlin rose led the Electrics with eight points apiece, followed by Amasia Barnett with seven in the losing effort.

FINAL: NEW LEXINGTON 57 – PHILO 33

In Crooksville, the Morgan Lady Raiders tried to get some momentum rolling after their loss to Alexander last week. They visited a much improved Crooksville team that has already won more games than their 2019-20 counterparts.

Despite the Ceramics dominating on the boards, failure to capitalize on the extra chances led to the Raiders being able to build a double digit lead that they then carried for most of the game.

For Crooksville, the team’s 27 points were scored by just two players: McKenna Headley with 13 and Grace Frame with 14. For the Raiders, Heaven Williams led the way with 20 points in the winning effort.

FINAL: MORGAN 47 – CROOKSVILLE 27

Other area scores:

Girls Basketball:

RIVER VIEW 17 – TRI-VALLEY 70

JOHN GLENN 56 – MEADOWBROOK 50 (F/OT)

WEST MUSKINGUM 59 – COSHOCTON 30

EDISON 28 – CAMBRIDGE 66

Boys Basketball:

HEATH 74 – ZANESVILLE 49

NEWARK CATHOLIC 12 – LICKING HEIGHTS 72