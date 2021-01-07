Muszynski scores 26 to lead Belmont past SE Missouri 77-66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a season-high 26 points as Belmont extended its monthlong winning streak to eight games, beating Southeast Missouri 77-66 on Thursday night.

Luke Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (11-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference). JaCobi Wood added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds, five assists and eight points.

Nana Akenten scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (3-7, 1-3). Jordan Love added 12 points and six assists. Nygal Russell had six rebounds.

Akenten hit two free throws, pulling Southeast Missouri to within 64-62 with 3:22 remaining but Muszynski scored seven points in the last 2:37 to ice it.

Belmont scored 19 points off 15 Redhawks turnovers

