MCCF Produces Math and Science Video Learning Series

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County Community Foundation and Scholarship Central have teamed up with Dr. Bill Stewart to offer a video learning series featuring various math and science topics.

Dr. Stewart has received degrees from MIT, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, and Muskingum College. He has also worked with the Community Foundation’s ACT Prep Class for many years.

“The video learning series that we have put together with Dr. Bill Stewart and our Scholarship Central Program was really an idea that Dr. Stewart brought to us. With the pandemic and the remote learning that’s going on now, he thought that there might be an opportunity for us to produce some videos based on math and science that we could make available for the community to use. For teachers and educators, as well as anybody that’s just interested in learning more about some higher level math programs and science programs,” MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said.

The video series is available for free on the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website, (http://www.mccf.org/Scholarship-Central/Video-Learning-Series). It is an open source to anyone, you do not have to be a Muskingum County resident to be able to watch.

“As we’ve talked more about the opportunity to engage the community and provide them educational opportunities for young folks. This was something that kind of came to mind about you know could we produce a series of videos that would allow students to maybe learn a little bit more about some different types of higher level math and science in a sort of a friendly consumable way that they can access themselves.”

The video series currently contains 7 different lessons. If there is a high demand or interest in the series Dr. Stewart and The Muskingum County Community Foundation would produce more videos in the future.