Eastside Community Ministry Looks Forward to 2021

ZANESVILLE, OH – Many local organizations are looking forward to the start of the new year. Eastside Community Ministry is one of those organizations that is optimistic about 2021.

Executive Director Jamie Trout says she has learned a lot from 2020. The pandemic made the team at Eastside stronger and brought them closer together. This newfound strength and bond will help propel them into 2021.

“We’re excited to be in 2021, we have a lot of great plans for Eastside. Last year was one of the busiest years that we’ve ever had here. And we’re looking to expand and really grow in 2021… I’m looking forward to seeing where Eastside goes. We are running out of space here and I know initially when they built this building they thought that we would have all the room we would ever need. But we are outgrowing Eastside and looking to expand here in the very near future.”

Trout is also excited for the first big fundraiser of the year. The annual Chair-ity Auction will be taking place virtually this year.

“We are busy planning our 6th annual Chair-ity Auction. And it’s going to look a lot different this year. We are going to hold the auction online and we are looking for people to donate items for our auction. And we’ll accept those here at Eastside Community Ministry during our open hours Monday through Thursday. And then our auction is going to take place online February 22nd through the 26th.”

More information on the Chair-ity Auction will be available on the Eastside Community Ministry website (https://www.eastsideministry.org/) and social media accounts starting Monday January 10th. If you have any questions about the auction you are encouraged to contact Jamie Trout directly.