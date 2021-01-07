Christmas Karaoke Contest Winner Announced

ZANESVILLE, OH – The winner of Christmas Karaoke Presented by Riesbeck’s Food Markets is Olivia Lutz.

Lutz is a senior at Maysville High School. She loves fashion and music and is a member of choir and A Capella. She said editing is a passion of hers and she had fun in the video making process.

“It was definitely fun. I love editing, like I’ve done it for years now and I just, it’s something I really like. So I enjoyed the whole process of like making the actual audio song and then making the visuals and everything. I like putting things from my brain into an actual art form.”

Originally Lutz was planning on just singing Last Christmas for the contest, but took on the extra challenge of creating a unique music video to spice up her entry.

“I was like well I guess I’ll just make a music video too because why not? And so I literally didn’t know how to like make the audio part of it or anything so I just like downloaded iMovie. And like put a voice over on and layer tracks on that. I used this app called Video Star which I’ve been using like forever and I just kind of cut the scenes and all that kind of stuff and overlaid different things and then added a filter onto it and all that.”

Lutz was surprised to learn she had won the contest. She was awarded with a $500 Visa gift card. Thank you to Riesbeck’s Food Markets for partnering.