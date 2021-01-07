Updated on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. Low 28°

FRIDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Hitting the replay button on the forecast today, with more clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Clouds will stick around during the overnight, with lows around 30.

We will see more clouds as we round out the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Friday.

We will finally see an end to the overcast skies this weekend, with sunshine making an appearance Saturday and Sunday. The unfortunate news is that it will be a touch colder, with highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday night.

We will see highs in the mid to upper 30s as we head into the new work week. A few snow flakes will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise we look to remain on the drier side through Wednesday of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

