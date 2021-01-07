Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A morning pursuit involving a stolen pick up truck out of Holmes County ended with the arrest of the suspect in Coshocton County.



The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports that shortly before 9:00 a.m. Thursday, the pursuit of a stolen vehicle entered into Coshocton County on SR 83 and then turned onto CR 38 and then back onto SR 83.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male from the Millersburg area, went through a yard and into a field where he was arrested.

The suspect was taken from the scene to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.