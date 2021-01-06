Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Bloom-Carroll 44
Cols. DeSales 61, Johnstown 60, OT
Granville 74, Hebron Lakewood 46
Heath 74, Zanesville 49
Hilliard Bradley 66, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Johnstown Northridge 50, Newark Licking Valley 48
McComb 53, Dola Hardin Northern 49
Mentor 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Pataskala Licking Hts. 72, Newark Cath. 12
Rocky River Magnificat 47, STVM 46, OT
Sandusky 48, Mansfield Madison 41
Sidney 58, Greenville 44
Sugar Grove Berne Union 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 43
Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, Vandalia Butler 39
Utica 84, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Circleville 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galion vs. Attica Seneca E., ccd.
