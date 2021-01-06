Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 56, Ravenna 44
Akr. Springfield 53, Peninsula Woodridge 52
Amanda-Clearcreek 45, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Amherst Steele 55, Berea-Midpark 49
Arcanum 63, Covington 37
Ashland Mapleton 90, Kidron Cent. Christian 69
Ashtabula Edgewood 55, Geneva 54
Ashtabula Lakeside 59, Painesville Harvey 49
Athens 54, McArthur Vinton County 51
Atwater Waterloo 54, Mogadore 33
Austintown Fitch 77, Youngs. East 64
Avon 79, N. Olmsted 46
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Peebles 49
Barberton 67, Kent Roosevelt 59
Bay Village Bay 60, Rocky River 50
Beachwood 75, Gates Mills Hawken 53
Bellaire 72, Bridgeport 58
Bellbrook 53, Eaton 40
Beloit W. Branch 37, Can. South 29
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Columbiana Crestview 56
Berlin Hiland 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49
Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Millbury Lake 55
Botkins 72, DeGraff Riverside 41
Bradford 60, Tipp City Bethel 53
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Wadsworth 46
Bristol 66, Cortland Maplewood 25
Brookfield 59, Garrettsville Garfield 51
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Martins Ferry 48
Camden Preble Shawnee 69, Milton-Union 57
Can. Glenoak 67, Uniontown Lake 63
Can. McKinley 70, Green 58
Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 47
Casstown Miami E. 78, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45
Centerville 65, Pickerington Cent. 56
Chagrin Falls 84, Wickliffe 36
Cin. Aiken 79, New Richmond 68
Cin. Anderson 60, Cin. West Clermont 50
Cin. Madeira 67, Cin. Christian 65
Cin. Oak Hills 52, Cin. Sycamore 47
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Cols. Bexley 28
Cle. Hts. 81, Cle. VASJ 43
Copley 51, Aurora 40
Cortland Lakeview 72, Jefferson Area 56
Creston Norwayne 52, Canal Fulton Northwest 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 88, Akr. Firestone 37
Day. Carroll 38, Hamilton Badin 35
Day. Oakwood 55, Trenton Edgewood 31
Defiance Ayersville 56, Continental 47
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40, New Albany 38
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Coshocton 46
Dublin Coffman 66, Reynoldsburg 61
Dublin Jerome 74, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Elyria Open Door 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 59
Fairfield 69, W. Chester Lakota W. 49
Fairport Harbor Harding 80, Southington Chalker 52
Findlay 46, Perrysburg 38
Fostoria 52, Tontogany Otsego 50
Fredericktown 69, Granville Christian 43
Greenfield McClain 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Groveport-Madison 67, Logan 48
Hamilton 74, Cin. Colerain 40
Hartville Lake Center Christian 38, Rootstown 36
Heartland Christian 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58
Hilliard Bradley 63, Grove City 37
Hillsboro 70, Batavia Clermont NE 37
Howard E. Knox 56, Mansfield Christian 42
Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Kettering Fairmont 49
Jackson 56, Seaman N. Adams 55
Kinsman Badger 54, Windham 52
Kirtland 84, Garfield Hts. Trinity 66
LaGrange Keystone 61, Sheffield Brookside 25
LaGrange Keystone 67, Sheffield Brookside 25
Lancaster 65, Chillicothe 51
Leavittsburg LaBrae 62, Warren Champion 44
Lebanon 67, Cin. Walnut Hills 48
Lees Creek E. Clinton 53, Williamsburg 39
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Washington C.H. 43
Legacy Christian 55, Franklin Middletown Christian 30
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Middletown 39
Lima Sr. 65, Fremont Ross 42
London Madison Plains 32, Milford Center Fairbanks 29
Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, Bowerston Conotton Valley 35
Loudonville 72, Danville 42
Lowellville 86, Warren JFK 75
Lynchburg-Clay 53, Chillicothe Huntington 50
Mantua Crestwood 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 65
McDonald 76, Mineral Ridge 49
Medina Buckeye 75, Parma 50
Medina Highland 50, Tallmadge 42
Middlefield Cardinal 75, Brooklyn 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Lexington 35
Minerva 74, Alliance 69
Minford 53, Lucasville Valley 52
Minster 57, Delphos St. John’s 36
Monroe 45, Brookville 37
Mt. Gilead 61, Marion Pleasant 53
Mt. Orab Western Brown 76, Wilmington 41
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Harrod Allen E. 66
N. Can. Hoover 35, Youngs. Boardman 32
N. Ridgeville 66, Westlake 57
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Plymouth 43
N. Royalton 59, Macedonia Nordonia 53
New Boston Glenwood 62, Latham Western 42
New Concord John Glenn 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
New Madison Tri-Village 67, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
New Paris National Trail 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 63
Norton 75, Mogadore Field 26
Oberlin Firelands 70, Lorain Clearview 44
Olmsted Falls 51, Grafton Midview 41
Oregon Stritch 52, Oak Harbor 46
Painesville Riverside 66, Chardon NDCL 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 61, 2OT
Piketon 63, W. Union 43
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bishop Hartley 43
Poland Seminary 75, Hubbard 39
Pomeroy Meigs 72, Nelsonville-York 47
Portsmouth 58, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Portsmouth Clay 40, Portsmouth Sciotoville 34
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Green 59
Portsmouth W. 49, Beaver Eastern 39
Proctorville Fairland 82, Chesapeake 39
Rayland Buckeye 68, Toronto 43
Richfield Revere 80, Dalton 60
Richwood N. Union 71, St. Paris Graham 49
Rockford Parkway 69, Adams Central, Ind. 41
Rossford 72, Pemberville Eastwood 40
Russia 64, Newton Local 50
S. Charleston SE 62, W. Jefferson 45
Salem 54, Carrollton 37
Salineville Southern 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Fayetteville-Perry 38
Sebring McKinley 57, Kingsway Christian 20
Shekinah Christian 71, Gilead Christian 42
Sherwood Fairview 42, Liberty Center 39
Spring. Cath. Cent. 60, Mechanicsburg 46
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 60, Monroeville 58
Spring. NE 60, Cedarville 56
Springboro 41, Clayton Northmont 36
Springfield 69, Miamisburg 66
St. Clairsville 96, Richmond Edison 29
St. Marys Memorial 53, New Bremen 51
Strasburg-Franklin 51, Malvern 47
Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 41
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Westerville N. 38
Thornville Sheridan 79, Crooksville 36
Tipp City Tippecanoe 75, Fairborn 50
Tol. Christian 64, Arlington 37
Tol. Start 46, Perrysburg 38
Troy Christian 59, Yellow Springs 44
Urbana 56, Bellefontaine 40
Ursuline Academy 67, Holland Springfield 66
Wapakoneta 55, Bluffton 44
Warrensville Hts. 85, Shaker Hts. 82
Wauseon 53, Defiance 45
Westerville Cent. 49, Pickerington N. 45
Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 51
Whitehall-Yearling 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47
Williamsport Westfall 51, New Hope Christian 33
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Ironton St. Joseph 55
Wooster 78, Mansfield Madison 38
Worthington Kilbourne 80, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Canfield 51
Youngs. Liberty 77, Campbell Memorial 58
Youngs. Mooney 60, Warren Harding 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance Marlington vs. Akr. Kenmore-Garfield, ccd.
Avon Lake vs. Brunswick, ccd.
Avon vs. Brunswick, ccd.
Bishop Fenwick vs. Cin. McNicholas, ccd.
Cin. Finneytown vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ppd.
Cin. Mt. Healthy vs. Batavia, ccd.
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Goshen, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Beavercreek, ccd.
Cols. Grandview Hts. vs. Southeastern, ccd.
Cols. Northland vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Cin. Withrow, ccd.
Dublin Scioto vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
E. Cle. Shaw vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Lisbon Beaver, ccd.
Hudson vs. Twinsburg, ccd.
Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Winton Woods, ccd.
Leetonia vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Maple Hts. vs. Bedford, ccd.
Marysville vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty, ccd.
Orrville vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Fairview, ccd.
Parma Padua vs. Mentor, ppd.
Shadyside vs. Belmont Union Local, ccd.
Spring. Greenon vs. W. Liberty-Salem, ccd.
Streetsboro vs. Lodi Cloverleaf, ppd.
Weir, W.Va. vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Westerville S., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/