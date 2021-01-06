Scotties scoot past Coshocton; Morgan holds off Philo

DRESDEN, Ohio – It can often be said that a team is “better than their record.” No team may embody that sentiment more than the Tri-Valley Scotties.

Tri-Valley came into Tuesday night at 3-5, but three of those losses were to teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls. The Scotties also possess first place in the Big School division thanks to a 58-49 win over Sheridan in mid-December.

The Coshocton Redskins may fall into that category as well. Coming into Tuesday with a 5-3 record, one of their losses was a last second defeat by a Ridgewood team expected to make a deep run in the postseason.

Tuesday night, the two teams met in Dresden, both hoping to showcase to the world that they are, indeed, “better than their record.”

Coshocton’s defense controlled the first quarter. Though the Redskins were seemingly-constantly forcing turnovers, they were unable to capitalize on the offensive end and unable to pull ahead on the scoreboard.

In the second quarter, Tri-Valley’s post presence picked up tremendously and the Scotties began to pull away, taking a ten point lead into the halftime break.

The Scotties would continue their stellar post play in the second half, and ultimately held off the Redskins to earn the win.

FINAL: COSHOCTON 46 – TRI-VALLEY 57

At the Power Plant in Philo, the Morgan Raiders were looking to live up to the 13th ranking given to them in this week’s Ohio AP polls. They would be doing so without star guard Carver Myers.

Philo capitalized on the opportunity and controlled much of the early stages of the game, leading 15-11 at the end of the first and 31-29 at the half.

Morgan’s role players stepped up to fill the gaps left by Myers’ absence, led by 18 points from Gabe Altier. 20 points from AJ Clayton contributed to Philo’s competitiveness, but the Raiders managed to complete the comeback and hold off the Electrics.

FINAL: MORGAN 62 – PHILO 56

Other area scores:

Boys Basketball:

CROOKSVILLE 36 – SHERIDAN 79

WEST MUSKINGUM 35 – JOHN GLENN 50

MEADOWBROOK 57 – RIVER VIEW 55

ROSECRANS 71 – MILLER 32

HILAND 51 – RIDGEWOOD 49

Girls Basketball:

ZANESVILLE 38 – LICKING VALLEY 42

ROSECRANS 32 – HARVEST PREP 41

NEWARK CATHOLIC 37 – JOHNSTOWN 35