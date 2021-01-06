Mayor Mason Update on Main Street

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The renovations on Main Street in downtown Zanesville have been a long running project for the city.

It has hit several snags along the way. Mayor Don Mason says that despite the snags the project should be nearing completion.

“Construction is going very well. If people remember we had to custom order some of the materials needed to go underground. Pipe was available but the other fixtures needed to be custom made for us. The project should be completed within two weeks, and in the spring we’ll have a final stage of paving.”, Mason said of the final phases of the project.

The project has been in the works for over a year and the problem has been present for five years. The city government is happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“When we had local crews down there it became unsafe for them to work. Therefore we had to step back to keep employees and the contractors safe. Then we had to hire an engineering firm to reevaluate and redesign, and then as I mentioned before, had to custom order some of the pipe. So it does like it’s been going on forever.”, Mason continued.

The ending of the Main street project frees up city personnel and resources to work on other street and road projects.