Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull

Associated Press38

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international “still has a way to go,” Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez’s condition, “however things are going well.”

He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.

