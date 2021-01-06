Hill’s late free throws lift Thunder over Pelicans 111-110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110 on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans had the final possession of the game, and top scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both touched the ball. But it was second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who took the last shot from 3-point range. It rimmed out with a couple of seconds remaining and neither team could control the rebound before the final horn sounded.

Darius Bazley had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which avenged a home loss to New Orleans last week while winning for just the second time in six games. Reserve forward Mike Muscala scored 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Hill finished with 13.

Williamson scored 29 points and Ingram 24. Steven Adams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

Adams scored five points in the final 2:30. He put the Pelicans up 104-100 with a putback while he was fouled and later gave New Orleans a 106-103 lead with 1:35 left.

Gilgeous-Alexander tied it at 106 with a driving layup as he was fouled by Alexander-Walker. He later baited Lonzo Ball into a shooting foul behind the 3-point line and made all three free throws to put Oklahoma City up 109-108 in the final minute.

Williamson’s short turnaround off the glass briefly put New Orleans in front one more time before Al Horford beat the Pelicans to a rebound of Gilgeous-Alexander’s miss and the ball made its way to Hill, who was fouled by Ball to set up the decisive free throws.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Made 19 3-pointers in 46 attempts (41.3%). … Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with nine assists. … Oklahoma City led by as many as 14 points in the game and by 10 in the fourth quarter before allowing New Orleans to take several late leads.

Pelicans: JJ Redick bruised his right knee and did not play in the second half. … New Orleans missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts (18.2%) but shot 49.4% (44 of 89) overall. … The Pelicans outscored the Thunder 58-36 in the paint and outrebounded Oklahoma City 52-38. … Alexander-Walker finished with 13 points in 27 minutes. Ball scored 15 points and Eric Bledsoe 13.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Pelicans: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports