Command Center reports two more COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle104

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: an 85-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; an 83- year-old who died with COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Muskingum County to 81.

The Command Center reported that 76 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 557 active cases of COVID-19 and 20 hospitalizations in Muskingum County.

