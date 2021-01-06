Updated on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Stray Drizzle/Flurry. Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

TONIGHT: Stray Drizzle/Flurry. Cloudy. Cold. Low 28°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Stray Drizzle/Flurry chances will once again be with us across SE Ohio, with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s once again this afternoon.

A stray drizzle/flurry chance will linger into the overnight, with cloudy skies otherwise. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 tonight.

These cloudy skies look to linger into the end of the work week, with highs in the upper 30s on Thursday and around 40 by Friday.

Sunshine looks to finally return to the region this weekend, but it will be colder. Highs will top off in the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s, with some areas in the upper Teens Saturday and Sunday night.

We will see temperatures topping off in the upper 30s to near 40 once again by the beginning of the new work week, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com