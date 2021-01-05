Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 56, Holgate 33
Ashland Crestview 60, Ashland 36
Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Circleville Logan Elm 23
Bowling Green 49, Oak Harbor 45
Carey 50, Morral Ridgedale 42
Castalia Margaretta 71, Huron 24
Cin. Hughes 38, Cin. Taft 33
Circleville 60, Logan 57, OT
Clyde 54, Sandusky Perkins 44
Convoy Crestview 48, Bluffton 19
Delaware Buckeye Valley 67, Cols. Wellington 12
Delaware Christian 70, Shekinah Christian 10
Delaware Hayes 53, Dublin Scioto 48
Delphos Jefferson 52, Miller City 37
Delphos St. John’s 55, Paulding 40
Dublin Coffman 54, Hilliard Davidson 34
Elida 64, Ft. Jennings 25
Frankfort Adena 43, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Ft. Loramie 56, New Bremen 17
Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Cols. Grandview Hts. 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 53, Port Clinton 40
Grove City Cent. Crossing 45, Galloway Westland 30
Grove City Christian 44, Granville Christian 19
Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 46, OT
Jackson Center 37, Sidney Lehman 22
Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Crestline 51
Kalida 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 29
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Fairfield Christian 18
Leipsic 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 18
Lima Bath 48, Ottoville 36
Lima Shawnee 71, Lima Perry 29
Loveland 48, Cin. Sycamore 36
Mansfield Christian 60, Lima Temple Christian 29
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Celina 23
Marion Harding 82, Kenton 38
McComb 52, Tiffin Calvert 31
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 68, Vanlue 17
Napoleon 47, Bryan 43
New Albany 60, Mt. Vernon 22
New Knoxville 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 21
Newark Cath. 37, Johnstown 35
Newark Licking Valley 42, Zanesville 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31
Pickerington N. 54, Westerville Cent. 32
Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Marysville 37
Proctorville Fairland 78, Portsmouth 12
Seaman N. Adams 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40
Shelby 63, Mansfield Sr. 34
Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Unioto 45
Spencerville 48, St. Marys Memorial 40
Stryker 46, Pettisville 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Millersport 15
Swanton 46, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 40
Wauseon 53, Defiance 45
Westerville N. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 39
Westerville S. 72, Canal Winchester 44
Whitehall-Yearling 58, Cols. Bexley 47
Willard 51, Ontario 28
Williamsport Westfall 41, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Woodlan, Ind. 48, Antwerp 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anna vs. Waynesville, ppd.
Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.
Attica Seneca E. vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Marion-Franklin, ccd.
Day. Oakwood vs. Bellbrook, ccd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.
Hebron Lakewood vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.
London vs. Caledonia River Valley, ccd.
Ursuline Academy vs. Highlands, Ky., ccd.
___
