Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 56, Holgate 33

Ashland Crestview 60, Ashland 36

Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Circleville Logan Elm 23

Bowling Green 49, Oak Harbor 45

Carey 50, Morral Ridgedale 42

Castalia Margaretta 71, Huron 24

Cin. Hughes 38, Cin. Taft 33

Circleville 60, Logan 57, OT

Clyde 54, Sandusky Perkins 44

Convoy Crestview 48, Bluffton 19

Delaware Buckeye Valley 67, Cols. Wellington 12

Delaware Christian 70, Shekinah Christian 10

Delaware Hayes 53, Dublin Scioto 48

Delphos Jefferson 52, Miller City 37

Delphos St. John’s 55, Paulding 40

Dublin Coffman 54, Hilliard Davidson 34

Elida 64, Ft. Jennings 25

Frankfort Adena 43, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Ft. Loramie 56, New Bremen 17

Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Cols. Grandview Hts. 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 53, Port Clinton 40

Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 46, OT

Jackson Center 37, Sidney Lehman 22

Kalida 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 29

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Fairfield Christian 18

Leipsic 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 18

Lima Bath 48, Ottoville 36

Lima Shawnee 71, Lima Perry 29

Loveland 48, Cin. Sycamore 36

Mansfield Christian 60, Lima Temple Christian 29

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Celina 23

Marion Harding 82, Kenton 38

McComb 52, Tiffin Calvert 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 68, Vanlue 17

Napoleon 47, Bryan 43

New Albany 60, Mt. Vernon 22

New Knoxville 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 21

Newark Cath. 37, Johnstown 35

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31

Pickerington N. 54, Westerville Cent. 32

Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Marysville 37

Seaman N. Adams 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40

Shelby 63, Mansfield Sr. 34

Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Unioto 45

Spencerville 48, St. Marys Memorial 40

Stryker 46, Pettisville 28

Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Millersport 15

Swanton 46, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 40

Wauseon 53, Defiance 45

Westerville N. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 39

Westerville S. 72, Canal Winchester 44

Whitehall-Yearling 58, Cols. Bexley 47

Willard 51, Ontario 28

Williamsport Westfall 41, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Woodlan, Ind. 48, Antwerp 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anna vs. Waynesville, ppd.

Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.

Attica Seneca E. vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Marion-Franklin, ccd.

Day. Oakwood vs. Bellbrook, ccd.

Dola Hardin Northern vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.

Hebron Lakewood vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.

London vs. Caledonia River Valley, ccd.

Ursuline Academy vs. Highlands, Ky., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/