Suspect in double fatal shooting caught after pursuit, crash

State
CANAL LEWISVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot two people at a home and then led police on a car chase that ended when his vehicle crashed on a highway, authorities said.

The shooting in Canal Lewisville occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was found dead in the home, while a seriously injured woman was found in the front yard. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Both victims were shot multiple times, authorities said, but their names and further details on the shootings were not disclosed.

Authorities were told the shooting suspect had left the area in a car, and that vehicle was soon spotted on nearby highway. A chase soon ensued, and the man was taken into custody after the car crashed. His name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear Tuesday what charges he may be facing.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

