Six more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday six more COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County.

The deaths included a 75-year-old, a 96-year-old, a 95-year-old, and a 66-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; a 74-year-old and a 62-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center is reporting 63 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 542.

Muskingum County is reporting an overall total of 5,988 cases of COVID-19 .