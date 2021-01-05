Sheridan holds off Liberty Union; New Lex girls knock off West M

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan boys basketball team came into the 2020 season hot before dropping two games in a row: one to fellow defending co-MVL champion Tri-Valley, then one to a stellar Northridge team.

The Generals have rebounded well with two straight wins, and they looked to extend their winning streak to three as they hosted Liberty Union last night in Glen Hursey Gymnasium.

Though it was neck and neck all the way throughout, 16 points from Reed Coconis and 11 from Ethan Malone gave Sheridan the push they needed to hold off the Lions.

FINAL: LIBERTY UNION 52 – SHERIDAN 58

Across Perry County, the New Lexington Lady Panthers looked to stay atop the MVL Small School division as they hosted 3-0 West Muskingum.

The Panthers led 19-4, 35-18 and 45-27 at the end of the first, second and third quarters, respectively. Their biggest lead of the game came early in the fourth quarter, when they led the Tornadoes by 21, 48-27.

Then, the Tornadoes came to life.

Madalynn Kennedy heated up from long range, leading the Tornadoes on a 14-2 run to pull within nine of the Panthers.

Unfortunately for West Muskingum, the comeback was thwarted.

FINAL: WEST MUSKINGUM 41 – NEW LEXINGTON 50

Other area scores:

Girls basketball:

SHERIDAN 71 – JOHN GLENN 32

COSHOCTON 30 – RIVER VIEW 48

ZANESVILLE 29 – CAMBRIDGE 20

MARIETTA 46 – TRI-VALLEY 57