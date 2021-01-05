Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Newark (6)
|8-0
|130
|2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (8)
|8-0
|94
|3, Tol. Notre Dame
|2-0
|84
|4, Reynoldsburg
|3-0
|63
|5, Centerville
|6-0
|52
|6, Can. Glenoak
|7-2
|51
|7, Huber Hts. Wayne
|6-0
|39
|(tie) Mason
|6-0
|39
|9, Sylvania Northview
|4-0
|37
|10, Bellbrook (1)
|8-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 35. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 33. Cin. Princeton 33. Perrysburg 28. Pickerington Cent. 19. Miamisburg 14. Trenton Edgewood 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Napoleon (5)
|7-1
|87
|2, Circleville (2)
|5-1
|77
|3, Alliance Marlington (2)
|9-1
|76
|4, Thornville Sheridan (3)
|6-0
|65
|5, Lima Bath
|9-1
|56
|6, Granville
|8-1
|54
|(tie) Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|7-0
|54
|8, McArthur Vinton County
|8-0
|52
|9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|5-1
|43
|10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon
|8-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 33. Plain City Jonathan Alder 25. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 24. Poland Seminary 23. Canal Fulton NW 18. Perry 16. Norton 14. Bellevue 13.
|DIVISION III
|1, Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
|10-0
|103
|2, Cardington-Lincoln
|9-0
|61
|3, Berlin Hiland (5)
|11-0
|58
|4, Cols. Africentric (2)
|0-0
|57
|(tie) Albany Alexander
|7-0
|57
|6, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|8-1
|55
|7, Worthington Christian
|7-1
|53
|8, W. Liberty-Salem (2)
|10-0
|50
|9, Sardinia Eastern
|8-0
|40
|10, Willard
|8-0
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 37. Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 33. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 29. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22. Wheelersburg 16. Sherwood Fairview 16.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Sugar Grove Berne Union (2)
|9-0
|101
|2, Ft. Loramie (7)
|10-0
|97
|3, Minster (2)
|8-1
|85
|4, Newark Cath. (1)
|4-0
|66
|5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2)
|9-0
|61
|6, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|7-1
|44
|7, New Knoxville
|7-0
|39
|8, Peebles
|5-0
|38
|(tie) Lancaster Fisher Cath.
|6-0
|38
|10, Tol. Christian
|4-2
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 32. Danville 32. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 29. New Madison Tri-Village 28. Ottoville 23. E. Can. 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Center W. Reserve 13.