Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl’s basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Newark (6) 8-0 130 2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (8) 8-0 94 3, Tol. Notre Dame 2-0 84 4, Reynoldsburg 3-0 63 5, Centerville 6-0 52 6, Can. Glenoak 7-2 51 7, Huber Hts. Wayne 6-0 39 (tie) Mason 6-0 39 9, Sylvania Northview 4-0 37 10, Bellbrook (1) 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 35. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 33. Cin. Princeton 33. Perrysburg 28. Pickerington Cent. 19. Miamisburg 14. Trenton Edgewood 14.

DIVISION II 1, Napoleon (5) 7-1 87 2, Circleville (2) 5-1 77 3, Alliance Marlington (2) 9-1 76 4, Thornville Sheridan (3) 6-0 65 5, Lima Bath 9-1 56 6, Granville 8-1 54 (tie) Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 7-0 54 8, McArthur Vinton County 8-0 52 9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 5-1 43 10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 33. Plain City Jonathan Alder 25. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 24. Poland Seminary 23. Canal Fulton NW 18. Perry 16. Norton 14. Bellevue 13.

DIVISION III 1, Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 10-0 103 2, Cardington-Lincoln 9-0 61 3, Berlin Hiland (5) 11-0 58 4, Cols. Africentric (2) 0-0 57 (tie) Albany Alexander 7-0 57 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8-1 55 7, Worthington Christian 7-1 53 8, W. Liberty-Salem (2) 10-0 50 9, Sardinia Eastern 8-0 40 10, Willard 8-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 37. Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 33. Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 29. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22. Wheelersburg 16. Sherwood Fairview 16.

DIVISION IV 1, Sugar Grove Berne Union (2) 9-0 101 2, Ft. Loramie (7) 10-0 97 3, Minster (2) 8-1 85 4, Newark Cath. (1) 4-0 66 5, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2) 9-0 61 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7-1 44 7, New Knoxville 7-0 39 8, Peebles 5-0 38 (tie) Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6-0 38 10, Tol. Christian 4-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 32. Danville 32. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 29. New Madison Tri-Village 28. Ottoville 23. E. Can. 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Center W. Reserve 13.