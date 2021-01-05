Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Kinsman Badger 34
Arcanum 74, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12
Batavia Clermont NE 42, Blanchester 30
Beavercreek 51, New Carlisle Tecumseh 50
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 46, Marion Elgin 33
Belmont Union Local 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 22
Berlin Hiland 78, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27
Botkins 48, Rockford Parkway 34
Bradford 62, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
Brookfield 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Can. South 16
Chardon 54, Kirtland 29
Cin. Walnut Hills 56, Cin. Hughes 41
Clayton Northmont 40, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 91, Portsmouth 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Columbiana Crestview 49, Lisbon Beaver 24
Convoy Crestview 54, Continental 18
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Marietta 46
E. Can. 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 28
Fayetteville-Perry 71, Miami Valley Christian Academy 29
Findlay 68, Lima Sr. 31
Fredericktown 55, Danville 44
Ft. Recovery 74, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31
Girard 40, Hubbard 30
Goshen 40, Wilmington 34
Granville 52, Bishop Hartley 46
Hanoverton United 30, Leetonia 24
Houston 47, Newton Local 29
Jefferson Area 49, Niles McKinley 15
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. 44
Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 13
Leipsic 65, Arlington 50
Liberty Center 38, Tontogany Otsego 19
Louisville 55, Austintown Fitch 27
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Hillsboro 44
Malvern 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Martins Ferry 42, St. Clairsville 40
Mason Co., Ky. 51, Manchester 34
Massillon Jackson 39, Massillon Perry 28
McArthur Vinton County 58, Albany Alexander 41
McDermott Scioto NW 32, Minford 30
Mentor 69, Shaker Hts. 34
Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Beachwood 18
Milford 45, Bishop Fenwick 30
Milton-Union 42, Brookville 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 77, New Richmond 29
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 65, Atwater Waterloo 62, OT
New Lebanon Dixie 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35
Oak Hill 56, Portsmouth W. 48
Olmsted Falls 62, Lyndhurst Brush 53
Pomeroy Meigs 46, Athens 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, Latham Western 33
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Cols. DeSales 30
Proctorville Fairland 48, Ironton 25
Ravenna 52, Alliance 51
Rayland Buckeye 42, Richmond Edison 39
Reedsville Eastern 52, Crown City S. Gallia 42
Rocky River 59, Richfield Revere 56
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Nelsonville-York 19
Sebring McKinley 55, Mineral Ridge 51
Shadyside 48, Steubenville 28
Springboro 58, Centerville 53
Struthers 47, Cortland Lakeview 34
Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 60
Trenton Edgewood 54, Miamisburg 43
Troy 45, Greenville 16
Troy Christian 52, Yellow Springs 26
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 42
Uniontown Lake 44, Youngs. Boardman 19
Van Buren 57, Harrod Allen E. 53
Vermilion 52, Lorain 32
Vienna Mathews 65, Southington Chalker 53
Warren Champion 44, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40
Warren Harding 53, Youngs. Mooney 45
Warsaw River View 48, Coshocton 30
Waterford 50, Belpre 47
Wheelersburg 72, S. Webster 52
Wintersville Indian Creek 59, E. Liverpool 15
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 47, Barnesville 38
Wooster 49, Massillon 47
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Youngs. Liberty 70, Campbell Memorial 20
Zanesville 29, Cambridge 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Firestone vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.
Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. Lowellville, ccd.
Cin. Summit Country Day vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.
Eaton vs. Hamilton Ross, ccd.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ccd.
Lisbon David Anderson vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Milan Edison vs. Oberlin Firelands, ccd.
N. Olmsted vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.
New Paris National Trail vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Portsmouth Clay vs. Green, ppd.
Sheffield Brookside vs. Fairview, ccd.
Tol. Bowsher vs. Sandusky, ppd.
W. Liberty-Salem vs. Versailles, ppd.
