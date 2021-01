The Genesis HealthCare System has called a news conference for Tuesday to talk about COVID-19 Vaccine community distribution.

President and CEO Matt Perry and Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield will outline details of the next steps for vaccine distribution.

The event is scheduled for 2:30 pm at the Genesis HealthPlex Conference Center. Genesis is one of 10 sites across the state distributing the

COVID-19 vaccine.