Double Homicide in Coshocton County

Nichole Hannahs165

A double homicide is under investigation in Coshocton County.

It took place Monday, January 4 around 5:40pm at 23877 Hutchison Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived they found a deceased male subject laying on the floor inside the home. A female was found laying in the yard of the house. She was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials said both the male and female had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said a male suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that started on State Route 621 in the Canal Lewisville area and ended with a crash at the intersection of US 36 and State Route 621.

No names are being released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

