Coshocton man charged with murder

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio– Authorities announced Tuesday that a Coshocton man has been charged with murder in connection to a domestic related incident.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Edward Young is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Joshua Allen Jones of Coshocton

Authorities said the shooting took place Monday evening at a home on Hutchinson Avenue where deputies found Jones deceased . A female was also found deceased in the front yard of the home.

Investigators said five juveniles were also at the residence during the time of the incident.

Young was taken into custody after a pursuit that ended with a crash at the intersection of U.S. 36 and County Road 621.

Authorities said four children were also inside the vehicle but none of them were injured.

Other charges related to this incident are pending at this time.