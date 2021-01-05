Clippers’ Paul George sits out with ankle injury vs Spurs

Sports
Associated Press14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George sat out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said George tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix and how he warmed up would determine whether he played against the Spurs.

“He’s going to be the one gauging it,” Lue said before the game.

George is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Los Angeles guard Luke Kennard started in George’s place.

Also out for the Clippers was Marcus Morris Sr., who has yet to play this season because of a sore right knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jones scores 23, No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State 78-72

Associated Press

Finland beats Russia 4-1 for bronze medal at world juniors

Associated Press

Simms, Honor lift No. 19 Clemson to 74-70 win over NC State

Associated Press