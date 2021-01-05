Updated on Monday, 4 January 2021 at 5:47 PM EST:

TUESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 38°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 28°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 25°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 37°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 22°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure, with a minimum central pressure of 1014 mb, is presently occluding over Kentucky. Meanwhile, a surface trough of low pressure is working it’s way through the western half of the Great Lakes Region. Thick clouds were with us for much of the day today, and this resulted in temperatures remaining fairly steady with an high today of 37° and a low of 34°.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that there will be some breaks in the low and mid-level clouds. However, this break is likely not going to be very large, and thus it is right “on the fence” of being partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Nonetheless, I went ahead and used the wording of “partly cloudy” for simplicity. This break in the clouds may be enough to allow for our temperatures to move a little bit tonight, and I am expecting that tonight’s low temperature across our region will likely be down around 25° – 29° before the mostly cloudy skies return into our region. In addition, a stray snow shower will be possible throughout the evening and overnight. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible overnight tonight.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, I am expecting that the thick overcast will likely return into our region. This will likely allow for temperatures to remain fairly steady throughout the day, with a high around 36° – 40°. Widely scattered snow showers will be possible in our region during the afternoon hours as the surface trough of low pressure moves through our region and then weakens. The snow showers will likely be light and I am not expecting much in the way of snowfall accumulations in our region, and if there are any, they will likely be less than an inch.

Widely scattered snow showers will remain possible as we head into the evening hours on Tuesday Evening, and then a stray snow shower will remain possible overnight Tuesday Night. Otherwise; the thick clouds will try to may try to break again during the overnight hours, but it may not be as large of a break. Thus, I am going with an overnight low on Tuesday Night of 26° – 30°.

An area of high pressure will likely move through the region before a quick moving system tries to give us a few snow showers (mainly south of I-70) on Friday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

