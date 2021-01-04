Sheriff Lutz Talks New Laws

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Ohio legislative branch recently passed House Bill 33 and is working on Senate Bill 205.

These laws would increase the penalties for animal abuse and would increase requirements for reporting animal abuse. Sheriff Matt Lutz explains the bills from a law enforcement perspective.

“When you have cruelty to animals, abuse of animals or neglect to animals that’s a misdemeanor and could be a lower level felony. Senate Bill 205 would enhance those penalties as high as a third degree felony. Third degree felonies are mandatory jail time. This would be for those that are maliciously causing serious harm or death.”, Lutz said Monday morning.

Senate Bill 205 was introduced in September and still needs to be passed. House Bill 33 was introduced in February and was passed on December 17th.

“Require veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse and social workers, humane workers and others to report cases of animal and human abuse. I think what this stems from is there’s a lot of domestic violence type situations amongst families. Suspects in domestic violence with family will take it out on animals.” , Lutz continued.

Lutz hopes that more severe punishment will deter animal abuse in the future.