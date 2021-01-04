Police: No aggressive action by dog found on baby who died

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they haven’t found any indication of aggressive action on the part of a dog that a 911 caller said was found lying on top of a 4-month-old Ohio girl who was later pronounced dead on New Year’s Eve.

But police told the Dayton Daily News on Monday that despite those initial indications, a referral “was made to the Animal Resource Center to follow up on the animals” in the Dayton home.

“Once completed, the facts gathered in our investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for their consideration,” Lt. Jason Hall said in a statement.

Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County said a man called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and said he awoke to find the “puppy” on top of the baby, who was unconscious and wasn’t breathing.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified her as Raelynn Larrison of Dayton. The cause and manner of her death haven’t yet been determined.