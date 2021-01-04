The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (8)
|5-1
|112
|2, Hilliard Bradley (3)
|5-0
|89
|3, Can. McKinley
|4-2
|78
|4, Gahanna Lincoln (1)
|6-0
|74
|5, Huber Hts. Wayne
|5-0
|41
|(tie) Massillon Jackson (1)
|9-0
|41
|7, Cle. St. Ignatius
|5-0
|39
|8, Lakewood St. Edward
|4-0
|37
|9, Cin. Elder
|6-0
|35
|10, Lancaster (1)
|6-1
|34
|(tie) Miamisburg
|8-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Lima Shawnee (5)
|10-0
|115
|2, Akr. SVSM (8)
|6-1
|108
|3, Rossford
|7-0
|57
|4, Hamilton Ross (1)
|7-0
|56
|5, Delaware Buckeye Valley
|6-0
|55
|(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder
|4-0
|55
|7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|5-0
|40
|8, Vincent Warren
|5-1
|33
|8, Warrensville Hts.
|4-1
|33
|10, Waverly
|4-0
|28
|(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook
|6-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.
|DIVISION III
|1, Worthington Christian (12)
|8-0
|147
|2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (2)
|6-0
|102
|3, Ottawa-Glandorf
|7-1
|82
|4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1)
|5-0
|59
|5, Metamora Evergreen
|9-1
|47
|6, Fredericktown
|8-0
|46
|7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|8-0
|42
|8, Sardinia Eastern
|7-0
|37
|9, Cin. Country Day
|7-0
|36
|10, Beverly Ft. Frye
|7-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Antwerp (4)
|8-0
|106
|2, Kalida (3)
|9-1
|79
|3, New Boston Glenwood (1)
|8-1
|78
|4, Botkins (2)
|8-0
|54
|5, Columbus Grove (1)
|5-1
|51
|6, Cin. College Prep
|5-0
|49
|7, Tol. Christian
|5-1
|46
|8, Ottoville
|7-1
|44
|9, Glouster Trimble
|5-1
|43
|10, Richmond Hts. (2)
|1-3
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12.