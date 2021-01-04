Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Kinsman Badger 34

Belmont Union Local 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 22

Botkins 48, Rockford Parkway 34

Brookfield 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 27

Chardon 54, Kirtland 29

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Columbiana Crestview 49, Lisbon Beaver 24

Convoy Crestview 54, Continental 18

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Marietta 46

E. Can. 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 28

Findlay 68, Lima Sr. 31

Fredericktown 55, Danville 44

Ft. Recovery 74, Union City Mississinawa Valley 31

Girard 40, Hubbard 30

Goshen 40, Wilmington 34

Granville 52, Bishop Hartley 46

Houston 47, Newton Local 29

Jefferson Area 49, Niles McKinley 15

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. 44

Legacy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 13

Leipsic 65, Arlington 50

Liberty Center 38, Tontogany Otsego 19

Louisville 55, Austintown Fitch 27

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Hillsboro 44

Martins Ferry 42, St. Clairsville 40

Mason Co., Ky. 51, Manchester 34

McArthur Vinton County 58, Albany Alexander 41

Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Beachwood 18

Milton-Union 42, Brookville 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 77, New Richmond 29

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 65, Atwater Waterloo 62, OT

Oak Hill 56, Portsmouth W. 48

Olmsted Falls 62, Lyndhurst Brush 53

Pomeroy Meigs 46, Athens 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Cols. DeSales 30

Ravenna 52, Alliance 51

Rayland Buckeye 42, Richmond Edison 39

Reedsville Eastern 52, Crown City S. Gallia 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Nelsonville-York 19

Sebring McKinley 55, Mineral Ridge 51

Shadyside 48, Steubenville 28

Springboro 58, Centerville 53

Struthers 47, Cortland Lakeview 34

Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 60

Trenton Edgewood 54, Miamisburg 43

Troy 45, Greenville 16

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Louisville Aquinas 42

Uniontown Lake 44, Youngs. Boardman 19

Van Buren 57, Harrod Allen E. 53

Vienna Mathews 65, Southington Chalker 53

Warren Champion 44, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40

Warren Harding 53, Youngs. Mooney 45

Wintersville Indian Creek 59, E. Liverpool 15

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Youngs. Liberty 70, Campbell Memorial 20

Zanesville 29, Cambridge 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

W. Liberty-Salem vs. Versailles, ppd.

___

