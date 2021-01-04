Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bucyrus 64, Mansfield Christian 53
Caledonia River Valley 82, Sparta Highland 48
Day. Christian 41, Yellow Springs 35
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Cols. St. Charles 55
Granville 44, Bloom-Carroll 41, OT
McDonald 83, Bristol 73
Ottoville 75, Delphos Jefferson 36
Shelby 77, Marion Harding 63
Sugar Grove Berne Union 60, Hebron Lakewood 35
Thornville Sheridan 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 48
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Lima Temple Christian 31
Willard 79, Upper Sandusky 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cory-Rawson vs. Monclova Christian, ccd.
Philo vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
