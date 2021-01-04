Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bucyrus 64, Mansfield Christian 53

Caledonia River Valley 82, Sparta Highland 48

Day. Christian 41, Yellow Springs 35

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Cols. St. Charles 55

Granville 44, Bloom-Carroll 41, OT

McDonald 83, Bristol 73

Ottoville 75, Delphos Jefferson 36

Shelby 77, Marion Harding 63

Sugar Grove Berne Union 60, Hebron Lakewood 35

Thornville Sheridan 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Tiffin Calvert 51, Fremont St. Joseph 48

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Lima Temple Christian 31

Willard 79, Upper Sandusky 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cory-Rawson vs. Monclova Christian, ccd.

Philo vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ccd.

___

