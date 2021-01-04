Library Partnering With BBBS

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library system is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville for National Mentoring Month.

The partnership is present at every branch of the library system. The idea of the partnership was to entice new recruits with fun books and activities.

“We have partnered with the Muskingum County Library System to provide youth in our programs a little something fun here at the library to entice our bigs and our littles to come here, read, interact with each other and they would also get a little kit also when they come in the door.”, BBBS executive director Katie Mainini told WHIZ.

The kits will be available during the library’s operating hours. They can be used as a cure for the boredom caused by COVID and winter.

“The children in our program can be anywhere from six to eighteen years of age, so there’s age appropriate books. Anyone that comes in during this month that’s part of our program will get one free book. That, again, is at any one of the partnering branches here in Muskingum County. They’ll also get a nice little craft kit, and this is to make a hat. It’s a felt little hat.”, Mainini continued.

Those looking to volunteer or enroll for the program should call Big Brothers Big Sisters at their office phone number.