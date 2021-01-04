Evans day to day after MRI shows no structural knee damage

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An MRI performed on Mike Evans’ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.

Evans was hurt during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta, one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Coach Bruce Arians described the injury as a hyperextension and said there was little swelling in the knee Monday. He’s hopeful Evans can get on the practice field Thursday in preparation for Saturday night’s NFC wild-card game at Washington.

The Bucs (11-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

“If he’s 80% we’d have to fight to keep him off the field,” Arians said. “At 80%, he’s better than some guys at 100.”

