Command Center reports five new COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday five new COVID-19 related death in Muskingum County.

Officials said a 71-year-old, a 65-year-old, and an 83-year-old died with COVID-19 and a 91-year-old and a 99-year-old died with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Command Center reported that 411 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This number breaks down as follows: 135 reported on 12/30, 85 reported on 12/31, 79 reported on 1/1, 68 reported on 1/2, and 44 reported on 1/3.

There are currently 536 active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 22 hospitalizations.