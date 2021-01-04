Brogdon hits OT winner as Pacers top Pelicans 118-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon capped a 21-point, 11-assist performance by bouncing in a driving, one-handed floater with 1.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on Monday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting a 29-foot 3-pointer and following that up with a steal from Lonzo Ball to spark a six-point comeback in the final 20 seconds of regulation.

Myles Turner made the game-tying 3 with 8.2 seconds left in regulation and had 17 points and three blocks before he fouled out with a minutes left in overtime. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with about four minutes left in regulation.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and Zion Williamson added 24 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which led 104-94 with 3:46 left in regulation after Ingram’s three-point play on a short pull-up as he was fouled by Sabonis. Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

The Pelicans were still up by six with just less than a half-minute to go when JJ Redick missed a 3-point attempt from the near the right sideline, setting up the dramatic sequence in which the Pacers tied it.

Ingram pulled up from 20 feet at the end of regulation, but was unable to connect, forcing overtime.

Turner and Oladipo each scored five points in overtime before Brogdon’s winner.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Made 19 3s on 45 attempts (42.2%). … Doug McDermott scored 11 points. … Oladipo had his fourth 20-point outing in six games. … Turner committed his fifth foul with 8:36 left in the third quarter. … Brogdon and T.J. McConnell each had three steals.

Pelicans: Ball finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points. … The Pelicans committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 Pacers points. … New Orleans lost for the first time in three home games. … Williamson now has four double-doubles in seven games this season after registering two in 24 games as a rookie. … The Pelicans went 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

