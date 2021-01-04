Balderson Sworn into 117th Congress

Congressman Troy Balderson (R Zanesville) Sunday was sworn into the 117th Session of Congress as the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. This is the third term Balderson serves in the role.

“I am honored to continue serving the people of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District in Congress,” said Balderson. “We have a lot of work to do in the next two years. I will spend this session of Congress as I have my previous: putting your needs first and working with my colleagues to find commonsense solutions.”

Balderson expressed a need for continued work to support Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Balderson supported the package that included COVID-19 relief for American families, hospitals, small businesses, local governments, schools, and more, but took issue with partisan process that led to the deal. Learn more about Balderson’s work supporting Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since first taking office in 2018, Balderson has worked closely to support Ohio’s small business and agricultural communities – work that became more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Balderson plans to continue fostering these strong relationships in the 117th Congress.

Throughout 2020, Balderson championed the need for permanent, responsible expansion of telehealth, which he plans to continue pushing for over the next two years.

As a Member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 116th Congress, Balderson worked to offer pragmatic solutions to fix infrastructure issues – from improving our nation’s roads and bridges to expanding access to broadband internet. Congressman Balderson has expressed hope for a bipartisan surface transportation package in the 117th Congress and looks forward to building off his legislation, the SMART Transportation Act, which would spur innovation, promote advanced technology, and improve efficiency in America’s transportation systems.

Balderson’s track record of commonsense, bipartisan legislating is an approach he plans to carry with him into the 117th Congress. Balderson also hopes to minimize partisan lawmaking that has led to stagnation and government dysfunction in the past. As such, Balderson plans to re-introduce the End Government Shutdowns Act in the 117th Congress.

In the 116th Congress, Balderson served on four House Committees: Agriculture; Transportation and Infrastructure; Small Business; and Science, Space, and Technology. Committee assignments for the 117th Congress are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.