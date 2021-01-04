Updated on Monday, 4 January 2021 at 7:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. Spotty Sprinkles/Flurry. Cold. High 38°

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy. Spotty Flurry. Cold. Low 31°

TUESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Spotty Sprinkles/Flurry. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

A mainly cloudy Monday across SE Ohio, along with spotty chances of sprinkles and or a flurry. Temperatures will struggle, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy tonight, with a spotty flurry chance. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

The forecast looks to remain consistent through the majority of the next 7 days. Skies will be mainly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s during the afternoons Tuesday through this weekend. Sprinkle and a few flurry chances will be possible especially on Tuesday, and then once again on Friday.

Have a Great Monday!

