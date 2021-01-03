Orlando hosts Cleveland in conference showdown

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and went 18-17 at home a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (hamstring), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: day to day (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.