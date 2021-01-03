Orlando hosts Cleveland in conference showdown

Sports
Associated Press36

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and went 18-17 at home a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (hamstring), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: day to day (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Kevin Love: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Philadelphia takes on Charlotte, looks for 4th straight home win

Associated Press

Mathurin, Brown Jr. help Arizona beat Washington St. in 2OT

Associated Press

Sherfield scores 28 to carry Nevada over New Mexico 84-74

Associated Press