Northern Illinois fires coach Montgomery after 1-7 start

Sports
Associated Press30

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois fired coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start.

Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month.

Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

Associated Press

Mucho Gusto invited back to defend Pegasus World Cup title

Associated Press

Jones, Johnson help No. 9 Texas A&M women stay unbeaten

Associated Press