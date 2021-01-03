Jones, Johnson help No. 9 Texas A&M women stay unbeaten

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — N’dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season, and No. 9 Texas A&M remained unbeaten with a 92-67 rout at Florida on Sunday.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), who opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history. It was Johnson’s first double-double since the season opener.

Aaliyah Wilson chipped in 14 points thanks mostly to hitting all three of her shots from 3-point range. Texas A&M made 8 of 9 from behind the arc. Jordan Nixon (12) and Destiny Pitts (10) also scored in double figures.

Florida (7-2, 0-2) kept it fairly close through three quarters, but A&M pulled away in the fourth. The Aggies used a 22-4 run to turn it into a laugher.

Lavender Briggs led the Gators with 19 points and eight rebounds. Kiara Smith added 16 points, and Nina Rickards chipped in 14 points and 10 boards.

But Jones and Johnson dominated Florida inside, helping the Aggies score 48 points in the paint and enjoy a plus-11 rebounding margin.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The SEC’s most tenured coach has another team capable of winning it all. The Aggies and coach Gary Blair won their lone national title in 2011 and have been a perennial NCAA Tournament team since 2005. With four returning starters, the team is poised for another deep postseason run.

Florida: The Gators have a daunting stretch to open SEC play. After losing to No. 5 South Carolina and A&M, they play Mississippi State next. That’s three of the league’s top teams to start league plays.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts No. 13 Kentucky on Thursday, an early season matchup involving two of the league’s five ranked teams.

Florida: Hosts No. 12 Mississippi State on Thursday, trying to end a six-game skid in the series.

___

