Jaworski scores 28 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 82-70

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 28 points as Lafayette topped Lehigh 82-70 on Sunday.

Leo O’Boyle had 14 points for Lafayette (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Tyrone Perry added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 12 points.

Nic Lynch had 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-1, 1-1). Marques Wilson added 18 points and five steals. Evan Taylor had seven rebounds.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Mountain Hawks with the win. Lehigh defeated Lafayette 90-89 on Saturday.

