First Muskingum Married Couple of 2020

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-Kelly and Kevin Collins were married in a midnight ceremony to ring in the year 2021.

The couple have been together for six years. They were married by Joel Aires, a local pastor. They figured it was the perfect way to end a terrible year.

“She’s a firm believer in God, and she just didn’t wanna live in sin no more. We are in love, we’ve been in love for a while. We’ve been together six years, we figured that was time to tie the knot.”, Kevin said of their relationship.

“His name is Joel Aires. He’s actually in church right now. He’s a pastor. He can marry you and stuff like that. He actually took time out of what he was doing New Years Eve and come and married us.”, Kelly said of the pastor that married them.

The newly wed couple is hoping to take a nice honeymoon sometime soon.