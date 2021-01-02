Ware leads Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 78-67

Sports
Associated Press30

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Roti Ware matched his career high with 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped New Orleans 78-67 on Saturday.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (4-2, 2-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nana Antwi-Boasiako and DeAndre Heckard added 10 points apiece.

Damion Rosser had 22 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (1-8, 0-1), whose losing streak reached five games. Troy Green added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

