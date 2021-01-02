Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 44, Casstown Miami E. 24

Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Wooster Triway 47

Arcanum 67, Sidney Lehman 18

Archbold 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 42

Ashland Crestview 50, Sandusky Perkins 33

Ashville Teays Valley 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 13

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Cin. Immaculate Conception 39

Berlin Hiland 80, Sugarcreek Garaway 37

Bishop Fenwick 63, Franklin 37

Bishop Watterson 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Bradford 45, St. Paris Graham 17

Can. Glenoak 47, N. Can. Hoover 45

Chardon 62, Louisville 55

Chesapeake 59, Ironton St. Joseph 29

Christian Community School 52, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38

Cin. Colerain 56, Fairfield 38

Cin. Country Day 55, Williamsburg 23

Coldwater 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Convoy Crestview 58, Hicksville 45

Cory-Rawson 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 32

Defiance Ayersville 56, Pandora-Gilboa 32

Delphos St. John’s 65, Ft. Jennings 20

Elida 46, Bluffton 30

Elyria Cath. 55, Berea-Midpark 48

Fredericktown 44, Centerburg 30

Ft. Loramie 81, Houston 26

Kalida 50, Holgate 32

Kenton 44, Ada 33

Kettering Alter 61, Cin. McNicholas 45

Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Campbell Memorial 27

Lexington 50, Mt. Vernon 37

Lima Bath 79, Bowling Green 29

Lima Temple Christian 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Akr. Coventry 29

Louisville Aquinas 41, Akr. Springfield 28

Lyndhurst Brush 76, Richmond Hts. 18

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 34

Massillon Jackson 78, Massillon 18

Metamora Evergreen 62, Delta 46

Miamisburg 61, Kettering Fairmont 33

Miller City 48, Continental 30

Minerva 63, Malvern 29

Minster 61, Russia 55

Montpelier 64, Edgerton 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Morral Ridgedale 47

Napoleon 44, Willard 41

New Lebanon Dixie 51, Ansonia 44

New Lexington 60, Hebron Lakewood 42

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 77, Carey 31

Northeastern, Ind. 56, New Paris National Trail 38

Ontario 54, Galion 28

Ottoville 62, Columbus Grove 41

Painesville Riverside 69, Painesville Harvey 35

Richmond Edison 52, Toronto 44

Sparta Highland 55, Galion Northmor 40

Tiffin Columbian 56, Oak Harbor 55

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 25

Union City Mississinawa Valley 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Upper Sandusky 44, Sycamore Mohawk 23

Versailles 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34

Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Vanlue 36

Westerville N. 48, Westerville S. 45

Williamsport Westfall 38, Bishop Ready 34

Xenia 47, Greenville 29

Zanesville Maysville 55, New Philadelphia 47

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 70, Newcomerstown 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carrollton vs. Steubenville Cath. Cent., ccd.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Day. Carroll, ppd.

Sycamore Mohawk vs. Attica Seneca E., ppd. to Feb 11th.

