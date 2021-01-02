Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 44, Casstown Miami E. 24
Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Wooster Triway 47
Arcanum 67, Sidney Lehman 18
Archbold 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 42
Ashland Crestview 50, Sandusky Perkins 33
Ashville Teays Valley 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 13
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Cin. Immaculate Conception 39
Berlin Hiland 80, Sugarcreek Garaway 37
Bishop Fenwick 63, Franklin 37
Bishop Watterson 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Bradford 45, St. Paris Graham 17
Can. Glenoak 47, N. Can. Hoover 45
Chardon 62, Louisville 55
Chesapeake 59, Ironton St. Joseph 29
Christian Community School 52, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38
Cin. Colerain 56, Fairfield 38
Cin. Country Day 55, Williamsburg 23
Coldwater 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Convoy Crestview 58, Hicksville 45
Cory-Rawson 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 32
Defiance Ayersville 56, Pandora-Gilboa 32
Delphos St. John’s 65, Ft. Jennings 20
Elida 46, Bluffton 30
Elyria Cath. 55, Berea-Midpark 48
Fredericktown 44, Centerburg 30
Ft. Loramie 81, Houston 26
Kalida 50, Holgate 32
Kenton 44, Ada 33
Kettering Alter 61, Cin. McNicholas 45
Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Campbell Memorial 27
Lexington 50, Mt. Vernon 37
Lima Bath 79, Bowling Green 29
Lima Temple Christian 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Akr. Coventry 29
Louisville Aquinas 41, Akr. Springfield 28
Lyndhurst Brush 76, Richmond Hts. 18
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 34
Massillon Jackson 78, Massillon 18
Metamora Evergreen 62, Delta 46
Miamisburg 61, Kettering Fairmont 33
Miller City 48, Continental 30
Minerva 63, Malvern 29
Minster 61, Russia 55
Montpelier 64, Edgerton 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Morral Ridgedale 47
Napoleon 44, Willard 41
New Lebanon Dixie 51, Ansonia 44
New Lexington 60, Hebron Lakewood 42
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 77, Carey 31
Northeastern, Ind. 56, New Paris National Trail 38
Ontario 54, Galion 28
Ottoville 62, Columbus Grove 41
Painesville Riverside 69, Painesville Harvey 35
Richmond Edison 52, Toronto 44
Sparta Highland 55, Galion Northmor 40
Tiffin Columbian 56, Oak Harbor 55
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 25
Union City Mississinawa Valley 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40
Upper Sandusky 44, Sycamore Mohawk 23
Versailles 70, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34
Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Vanlue 36
Westerville N. 48, Westerville S. 45
Williamsport Westfall 38, Bishop Ready 34
Xenia 47, Greenville 29
Zanesville Maysville 55, New Philadelphia 47
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 70, Newcomerstown 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carrollton vs. Steubenville Cath. Cent., ccd.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Day. Carroll, ppd.
Sycamore Mohawk vs. Attica Seneca E., ppd. to Feb 11th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/