Police believe dad killed 2 young daughters, then himself

State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A father appears to have shot and killed his two young daughters in a Columbus apartment and then taken his own life, police said Saturday.

Police heard gunshots at the home after responding Friday night to a call about a domestic dispute. Officers found 6-year-old Alyse Williams and 9-year-old Ava Williams with gunshot wounds, police said.

They were taken to Doctor’s West Hospital and were pronounced dead early Saturday, police said.

Their father, 32-year-old Aaron Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chief Tom Quinlan called it a “horrific tragedy” and said, “Our hearts break for their devastated mother, and all who loved them.”

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives.

