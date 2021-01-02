Pipes carries Green Bay over Youngstown State 79-69

Sports
Associated Press17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — PJ Pipes had a career-high 30 points as Green Bay ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, beating Youngstown State 79-69 on Saturday.

Pipes made 6 of 7 3-pointers and went 10 for 10 from the line.

Amari Davis had 13 points for Green Bay (1-9, 1-5 Horizon League). Terrance Thompson added 11 points.

Naz Bohannon had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (5-4, 2-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points and seven assists. Garrett Covington had six rebounds.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Penguins with the win. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 84-77 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

LANGUAGE: en

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bieniemy scores 20 to lift UTEP over Southern Miss 77-62

Associated Press

Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over Butler 68-60

Associated Press

Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over N. Iowa 65-61

Associated Press