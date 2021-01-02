Oklahoma State wins 82-77 in overtime at No. 13 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech 82-77 on Saturday.

Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined five points.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period, but those were his last points before he fouled out with 1:06 left.

Oklahoma State lost Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham when the freshman guard fouled out in overtime, and was up only a point after Tech made a free throw. Cunningham, who was averaging 19.1 points a game, finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Cowboys responded after that, stretching the stretch when Keylan Boone had a second-effort putback basket and added a free throw after being fouled. Williams followed with his breakaway after picking off a pass by McClung.

The Cowboys had a 45-34 lead after Likekele’s jumper with 16:14 left, the last time they led by double digits. Edwards hit a 3-pointer that started a tying 15-4 run, with Texas Tech getting even at 49 on a free throw by Marcus Santos-Silva with 8:58 left.

There were then seven lead changes, with Texas Tech going ahead when Terrence Shannon Jr. had a rebound and putback after Kyler Edwards missed a 3-pointer from the corner.

Likekele drove for a layup with 43 seconds left in regulation but missed a free throw that would have tied the game. Cunningham evened it at 68 with 27 seconds left, and Edwards was called for a foul away from the ball with the Red Raiders trying to set up a game-winning score.

The Cowboys jumped to an early 22-10 lead during a stretch when Williams made three 3-pointers, and Likekele scored five points in a row before Edwards and McClung hit back-to-back 3s for Tech.

A later 3 by McClung pulled the Red Raiders within 26-23. But Oklahoma State got a 3 from Cunningham in another 7-0 run to stretch its lead again.

Oklahoma State plays its third consecutive Top 25 team, at home against No. 9 West Virginia on Monday night.

Texas Tech plays at Kansas State on Tuesday night.

