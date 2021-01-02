Cain scores 23 to lift Marquette past Georgetown 64-60

Sports
Associated Press21

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamal Cain had a career-high 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Marquette (6-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Marquette totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dante Harris had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press

Henry scores 27 points, No. 17 Michigan State beats Nebraska

Associated Press

UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 65-61

Associated Press