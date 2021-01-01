Volunteers from Christ’s Table share their New Year’s resolutions

ZANESVILLE – 2020 was a tough year for many people . Christ’s Table is able to serve so many hungry people because of the hard work of its many dedicated volunteers. Michael Deegan lost his job because of the pandemic but he doesn’t fail to keep a positive attitude.

“One of my many New Year’s resolutions is to get more understanding and wisdom. So, I’ve been reading a lot. I’ve been laid off; let go actually now because of the COVID which is a blessing because it gives me more time to do personal study of my faith and it allows me to volunteer here. If it wasn’t for me being laid off, I’d probably be working,” Deegan said.

Volunteer Kim Mudgett wants to simply be a little more thankful for what he already has this year.

“I want to be more thankful for all of the blessings we’ve had. You look at 2020 and our need increased tremendously but the stuff coming in (and) the stuff we need increased right along with it. Sometimes we forget to be thankful for that and I want to try to be a little more thankful this year,” Mudgett said.

Christ’s Table is always looking for extra volunteer help.